WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco homeowner fatally shot by officers Dec. 23 walked out of the home’s garage with a rifle, according to documents filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office filed a custodial death report with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Tuesday, providing additional details about how the fatal police-involved shooting is alleged to have transpired.

On Monday, a woman who identified herself as Mendez’s wife told ValleyCentral in an email that she disputes the sheriff department’s account of events. She refused a request for an interview.

According to the custodial death report, deputies responded to 7112 Mile 3 1/2 Road in Weslaco for a welfare check after someone called 911 and reported a person shooting a weapon inside a home where children were present.

When deputies arrived, 39-year-old Rigo Mendez was inside with a weapon, the report alleges.

“Deputies then heard gunshots coming from inside the house,” the report stated. “Deputies took cover and could see that shots were being fired towards their direction.”

According to the report, Mendez told a negotiator that he had visual of law enforcement officers and “was going to kill them.”

Mendez then exited the home through the garage with a rifle and “gunfire was exchanged and the suspect fell to the ground,” the report stated.

An area of the report asking if the decedent displayed or used a weapon was submitted with “discharged firearm.”

Deputies provided first aid before Mendez was transported by air to an Edinburg hospital, where he died from his injuries, the report stated.

The Texas Rangers is investigating.