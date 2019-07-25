Death penalty sought for man linked to 19 deaths

FILE – Billy Chemirmir is shown in an undated file booking photo provided by the Dallas County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office. Lawsuits allege Chemirmir, already charged in the deaths of 12 elderly women, also killed six additional elderly people, which would bring the number of his victims to 18. The six lawsuits filed Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Dallas County against The Tradition-Prestonwood independent living facility accuse it of failing to keep residents safe. The lawsuits say plaintiffs anticipate Billy Chemirmir will soon be indicted in the deaths of the five women and one man. (Dallas County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors have served notice that they’ll seek the death penalty for a Dallas man linked to 19 deaths.

In court papers filed this week, Dallas County prosecutors say they’ll seek the ultimate penalty if jurors find Billy Chemirmir guilty of capital murder.

Chemirmir is a Kenyan citizen who has been living illegally in the United States. He has been in custody since March 2018 and is charged in the deaths of 12 women. Two victims were residents of The Tradition-Prestonwood, an independent living facility in Dallas. Separate lawsuits have been filed, alleging there were seven other victims at The Tradition.

Police have said Chemirmir posed as a maintenance worker or health care provider and stole jewelry and other valuables from his victims.

His attorney has said Chemirmir maintains he’s innocent.