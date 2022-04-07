AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the governor appointed seven to the Advisory Council on Emergency Medical Services.

A news release from the governor’s office states Abbott reappointed Jeffery Barnhart for a term set to expire on January 1, 2028. Barnhart, of Canyon, is the CEO of the Deaf Smith County Hospital District in Hereford and serves as an adjunct professor at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. He is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Emergency Medical Task Force-1. Additionally, he is a member of the Hereford Lions Club and a volunteer board member of the Turn Center. Barnhart received a Bachelor of Arts in Healthcare Management from Ottawa University and a Master of Science in Clinical Practice Management from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Others who were appointed to the council include Peter Marocco of Dallas, for a term set to expire on January 1, 2026, Billy Lail of Glen Rose, Daniel Ramirez of San Juan, and Katherine Remick, M.D. of Austin. Others who were reappointed to the council were Ruben A. Martinez of Conception, and Ryan Matthews of Holliday for terms set to expire on January 1, 2028.

According to the news release, the council recommends changes to the EMS/Trauma System in an effort for communities to receive comprehensive and efficient emergency care.