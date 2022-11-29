SAN ANTONIO (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B is accepting applications for educators to apply for the 2023 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards.

There is one week left for public school teachers, principals, school districts, school boards, and private or public early childhood education facilities to submit their applications. All are eligible to apply, said H-E-B’s news release.

The online application asks for written responses about education philosophy, learning experiences, and insights on key issues facing educators today.

In 2021, community members across Texas nominated more than 5,000 outstanding educators to encourage them to apply for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards.

After completing the application, educators and districts are eligible to win cash prizes and grants ranging from $5,000 to $100,000.

Applications are being accepted online until Dec. 5.