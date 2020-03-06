“Dawn at the Alamo” ceremony

"Dawn at the Alamo" recreates famous moment in Texas' war for independence from Mexico

SAN ANTONIO (CNN) — Hundreds gathered around the Alamo early Friday morning in San Antonio to remember one of the most famous battles in Texas history.

At dawn, re-enactors simulated the battle that happened 184 years ago.

On the morning of March 6, 1836, the Mexican army led by General Santa Anna recaptured the Alamo about 200 Texans tried to fight them off from the inside.

The defenders were badly outnumbered.

On April 21, 1836, Commander of the Texas Army Sam Houston, led about 800 soldiers in a surprise attack on Santa Anna’s 1,600 men shouting, “Remember the Alamo!”

The Texas army won the battle and secured Texas independence from Mexico.

Friday morning’s ceremony honored the memory of the soldiers from both armies that made the ultimate sacrifice.

