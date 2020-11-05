Daughter of Lubbock police officer dies from COVID-19; wife battles breast cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas – Sirena Adame, the daughter of Lubbock Police Officer Cesar Adame, died on Nov. 2 due to complications from COVID-19.

“Somehow, that virus got into this house,” said Adame.

Adame, along with his wife, who is battling breast cancer, and his 18-year-old son, also tested positive for the virus.

“It affected four of us” said Adame. “It took one life and unfortunately, it was my baby.”

Sirena, who was 29, lived with cerebral palsy. Adame said she possessed the mind of a 9-month-old.

“She was non-verbal,” said Adame. “But you could tell it in her smile and the way she looked at us that she loved being part of this family.”

Adame has served in law enforcement for over 20 years and said he plans to return to the police department soon.

Funeral services for Sirena will be held on Saturday, November 7, at 3:00 p.m. at the Venue on Broadway.

A GoFundMe page was created for the Adame family. To donate, click here.