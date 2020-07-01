Dallas women sue city, county over Texas’ anti-rioting law

DALLAS (AP) — Three Dallas women arrested amid protests against racism and police violence are suing the city and surrounding county in a challenge to the Texas anti-rioting law.

Fifty-five-year-old Yolanda Dobbins, 20-year-old Lily Godinez and 35-year-old Megan Nordyke filed suit in federal court Tuesday.

They claim police selectively enforced Texas’ anti-rioting law in a way that targeted protests protected by the First Amendment and ask the court to rule it unconstitutional.

They were among hundreds of people police arrested but declined to charge in protests that followed the death of George Floyd.

The Dallas city attorney and the Dallas County judge’s offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.