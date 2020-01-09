Dallas VA hospital officers fatally shoot man with knife

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say security officers at a Dallas Veterans Affairs hospital fatally shot a man who’d come to the medical center seeking help for psychiatric issues.

Dallas police say the man was holding a knife and refused to drop it when he went to the Dallas Veterans Affairs Medical Center late Wednesday.

VA hospital police officers then opened fire, killing the man.

Authorities say the shooting did not involve Dallas Police Department officers but that agency is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss