Dallas temporarily bans scooter program due to misuse

DALLAS (AP) — The city of Dallas has decided to temporarily ban its scooter program after receiving an influx of complaints about commuters misusing them.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the Dallas Department of Transportation decided to halt the program on Monday.

Scooter operators must remove about 5,000 scooters by Friday.

Mobility advocates say they are not pleased with the city’s decision, but officials are convinced that there needs to be tighter regulations in place for riders.

There have been complaints of groups of people riding them late at night and harassing business owners and residents.