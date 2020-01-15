Dallas Teen Dies From Complications From the Flu

DALLAS (KXAS) — A teenager in Dallas has died from flu complications, adding to the growing number of flu-related deaths this season.

By all accounts, Teresa ‘Reese’ Termulo was a healthy, active teenager. She passed away on Friday and it was confirmed on Monday that her death was due to complications from the flu.

The 16-year-old was a junior and member of the Brigade dance team at Bishop Lynch High School.

“We’re going to miss seeing her come through the doors,” said Carolyn Lang, Termulo’s dance teacher.

Lang says Termulo spent summers at Motion, The Studio in Carrollton. Lang is the owner.

“You kind of had to take a step back and like, am I really hearing what I’m hearing about someone who is so young,” Lang said.

The peak of flu season is right around the corner, but numbers are already high.

Doctors say it could be the worst flu season in a decade.

Read more – http://bit.ly/30pygtj