DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting into the American Red Cross Giving Day spirit by lighting up the skies red across the city on Wednesday evening, according to an announcement from the American Red Cross.

“Red Cross giving day is an opportunity to recognize the great work and amazing dedication of our volunteers and donors from our local community,” Keith Rhodes, the chief executive officer of the Red Cross North Texas Region, said in the release. “Turning the skyline red, reminds our community of the incredible possibilities that exist when people give back and give of themselves.”

“The comradery and selfless acts this past week demonstrate that when we unite as a community, we can recover from anything including horrible wildfires and tornados that have impacted our region,” Rhodes said.

Many buildings participating in Dallas include the Bank of America Plaza, Omni Hotel, the AT&T Discovery District, Comerica Tower, KPMG and One Arts Plaza, while the Red Cross reported that participants in Fort Worth will include Sundance Square, City Hall and Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum Tower. In addition, the Abrams sculptures in downtown Arlington, Legacy West and the Toyota campus in Plano will turn red in celebration of the day.

The Red Cross stated, “Tonight, our skylines and streetscapes will turn their exterior lights red, highlighting the work and commitment of the Red Cross to respond to disasters, support members of our U.S. armed forces, collect blood needed for lifesaving procedures and provide lifesaving training.”

