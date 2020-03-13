Dallas, San Antonio ban large gatherings amid coronavirus

DALLAS (AP) — San Antonio is banning large public gatherings amid coronavirus concerns and its giant Fiesta celebration will be postponed until November.

The Friday update follows Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issuing a proclamation late Thursday declaring a local state of disaster for the city of 1.3 million people, shortly after a countywide ban on large public gatherings of 500 or more people was announced.

The coronavirus — which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday — causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people.

But it can cause more severe illness in older adults and people with existing health problems.