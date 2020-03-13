Breaking News
Gov. Abbott declares state disaster in all counties in Texas due to COVID-19 outbreak
Live Now
President Trump holds press conference at the White House

Dallas, San Antonio ban large gatherings amid coronavirus

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (AP) — San Antonio is banning large public gatherings amid coronavirus concerns and its giant Fiesta celebration will be postponed until November.

The Friday update follows Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issuing a proclamation late Thursday declaring a local state of disaster for the city of 1.3 million people, shortly after a countywide ban on large public gatherings of 500 or more people was announced.

The coronavirus — which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday — causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people.

But it can cause more severe illness in older adults and people with existing health problems. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss