DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a foodie looking for the best diner experience, a new poll has revealed that Dallas is a top destination you won’t want to miss.

A new poll by a website providing restaurant tips, RestaurantClicks.com, listed Dallas as one of the top diner destinations.

After surveying 3,000 travelers in the top 100 locations, polls concluded that the majority of travelers prefer a personalized experience when they travel.

Dallas offers a variety of different restaurants from all over the world.

Expert, Brian Nagele of RestaurantClicks.com, said “Some diners in Dallas have been around for decades and have become a part of the fabric of the city. These diners may have loyal customers who have been coming to them for years, creating a sense of familiarity and comfort”.

Check the list of cities with the best top diner destinations: