Dallas Police: Mother kills daughter in murder-suicide

DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) — A domestic dispute turns deadly in Dallas.

Police say an overnight argument between a woman and her husband turned into a swat standoff after the man fled and called the police.

Dallas swat officers surrounded the barricaded home through the morning hours as police blocked off streets in the area.

During negotiations, a 12-year-old boy who was inside the home escaped unharmed.

Swat officers continued negotiations until they heard gunshots from inside the home.

The woman, and her eight-year-old daughter, were found dead inside.

One Dallas police officer was grazed by a shot but was not seriously injured.

