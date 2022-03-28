AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced Monday that the No. 1 Most Wanted person on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list is back in custody after he was arrested in Dallas earlier this month.

According to a news release from the Texas DPS, 42-year-old Royneco Tiun Harris was arrested in Dallas by Texas DPS special agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang center. This comes after Harris had been wanted since October 2021 after fleeing his trial for the 2019 fatal shooting of a man. In that trial, Harris was found guilty and sentenced to 99 years in prison.

Harris was initially added to the state’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list in late February. Harris was previously arrested in 2011 for a probation violation on federal charges and was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in both 2015 and 2018.

In 2022, officials from the Texas DPS said in the release that DPS, as well as other agencies, have arrested 15 people off the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders lists. This includes five gang members and nine sex offenders. Around $32,500 in rewards have been paid for tips that led to arrests.

For individuals to be eligible for cash rewards, officials said they must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477);

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture;

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link under the “About” section.

Officials said all tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted. Officials also stressed that people should not attempt to apprehend the fugitives because they are considered armed and dangerous.