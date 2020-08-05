Dallas developer facing bribery charges put on house arrests

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas real estate developer has been put on house arrest after two federal judges found that he violated conditions of his release by contacting a potential government witness in his pending bribery trial.

Newly unsealed court records say Ruel Hamilton was recorded in January telling a former employee that she doesn’t have to talk with investigators.

Prosecutors say he was trying keep the woman quiet.

Hamilton has pleaded not guilty to two charges of bribing public officials.

He was charged as part of a corruption probe that’s shaken local government in Dallas.