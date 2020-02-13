DA: Man innocent in case tied to ex-cop charged in raid

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This combination of undated file photos provided by the Houston Police Department shows Steven Bryant, left, and Gerald Goines, in Houston. Prosecutors said Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, they believe a second person who was convicted based on what they allege is false testimony by Goines, an ex-Houston police officer whose cases are being reviewed following a 2019 deadly drug raid, is actually innocent. Bryant is also facing state and federal charges in the deadly raid. Both men were relieved of duty after the shooting and later retired. (Houston Police Department via AP, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say they believe a second person who was convicted based on what they allege is false testimony by an ex-Houston police officer whose cases are being reviewed after a 2019 deadly drug raid is actually innocent.  

Steven Mallet had pleaded guilty in 2009 to a drug charge. His brother Otis was also convicted.

A judge declared Otis Mallet innocent earlier this month.

Prosecutors say both men were convicted based on testimony by Gerald Goines.

His cases are now being reviewed after he was accused of lying in a search warrant that led to a drug raid that killed a couple. 

