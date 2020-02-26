DA: 69 convicted on possible false evidence by ex-Texas cop

This photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Gerald Goines in Houston. Prosecutors announced Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, they believe dozens of additional people might have been convicted on false evidence from the former Houston police officer whose cases are being reviewed following a deadly drug raid. (Houston Police Department via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say they believe 69 additional individuals might have been convicted on what they allege to be false evidence from an ex-Houston police officer whose cases are being reviewed following a 2019 deadly drug raid.

The announcement on Wednesday by authorities comes after judges earlier this month declared innocent two brothers who had been convicted based on testimony from ex-Houston officer Gerald Goines.

His work has come under scrutiny following the January 2019 drug raid.

Goines’ attorney says the announcement by Ogg’s office was a way to “poison” potential jurors in Goines’ case and for Ogg to promote herself ahead of a hotly contested Democratic primary on Tuesday.