CVS Health tests self-driving vehicle prescription delivery

CVS Health will try delivering prescriptions with self-driving vehicles in a test that begins next month.

The drugstore chain said Thursday it will partner with Silicon Valley robotics company Nuro on deliveries of medicines and other products to customers near a Houston-area store.

A CVS spokesman said the prescriptions will routinely be delivered within an hour of being ordered.

Customers will have to confirm their identity in order to unlock their delivery after the Nuro vehicle arrives.

CVS also said recently that it will start delivering prescriptions by drone to a Florida retirement community in a partnership with UPS.