CROSBY, Texas (KIAH) — A man is dead in Crosby after a fight outside his home led to a shooting on Sunday night.

Harris County deputies were called to a home on the 13000 block of Spectacled Bear Lane around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered the victim’s two stepdaughters came home with two guys.

The stepfather went outside and confronted the men and got into a fight with them.

One of the men shot the stepfather in the back. Both men drove off in a white Chevy Impala, deputies said.

The victim to the hospital by Life Flight but was later declared dead at the hospital.

The stepdaughters, ages 16 and 17, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Police are still searching for the two suspects.