BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas A&M Forest Service is assisting Bosque County crews with battling a fire.

This fire, called the Hard Castle Fire, is around 400 acres and is ten percent contained – as of around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. This fire started from another fire which was thought to be contained. One structure has been confirmed to be lost, with at least five more threatened.





(Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service)

Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a request for assistance in Walnut Springs at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. They are tied in with area departments, and are working in unified command to control the fire. Dry fuels, wind, and low humidity enabled the fire to burn uncontrolled though the thick junipers. Extreme fire behavior was discovered before sundown – with spotting up to a quarter mile in front of the head of the fire.

Departments from all across Bosque County responded to the scene, as well as private dozers and highway patrol. Firefighters took advantage of the higher humidity at night to secure containment lines by burning off vegetation between the fire break and the fire.

Air resources have been requested, as of Thursday morning.