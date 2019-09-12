Cowboy fans love ‘Pose with the Pros’ feature at AT&T Stadium

DALLAS (KXAS) – Visitors at AT&T Stadium can now “pose with the pros!

This was popular at Sunday’s Cowboys’ game.

The special effects that allow fans to take a picture with Dak and Zeke are part of AT&T’s 5G powered immersive columns.

There are several other 5G experiences that also launched at the stadium this past weekend.

AT&T Experiential Marketing Director Bill Moseley says, “They have similar experiences where fans can engage – you can see augmented reality, you can see the players climbing the stadium with some really cool messages coming out. At our retail kiosk, you can actually pose with a few other players and send that photo as well.”

You can check out the 5G experience on the east side of AT&T stadium during the next Cowboys game.

Dallas will host the Miami Dolphins on September 22nd.