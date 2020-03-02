Cow in barn at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo had rabies

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas health officials say people who visited the cattle barn at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo may need to be assessed for possible rabies exposure because a cow there had the virus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Saturday that people who visited the barn from February 11th through February 14th may need to be assessed.

Health officials say they’ve been in contact with the people who were caring for the cow and the animals in nearby stalls.

Rabies is spread through the saliva of infected animals.