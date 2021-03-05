COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1-C: What do we know?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the DSHS, the next few weeks could involve the announcement of Phase 1-C in the Texas COVID-19 vaccination effort. According to a member of the coordinating panel, the next phase of the Texas vaccine rollout is around the corner and the availability list has been decided.
While few details have been released, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made recommendations that may inform who might be prioritized on the new list.
Phase 1-C recommendations from the CDC include;
- People aged 65-74 years old – as the CDC notes they are at a higher risk of hospitalization, illness, and death from COVID-19
- People aged 16-64 years old with underlying medical conditions which increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19
- Other essential workers, such as those who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
