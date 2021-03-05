COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1-C: What do we know?

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the DSHS, the next few weeks could involve the announcement of Phase 1-C in the Texas COVID-19 vaccination effort. According to a member of the coordinating panel, the next phase of the Texas vaccine rollout is around the corner and the availability list has been decided.

While few details have been released, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made recommendations that may inform who might be prioritized on the new list.

Phase 1-C recommendations from the CDC include;

People aged 65-74 years old – as the CDC notes they are at a higher risk of hospitalization, illness, and death from COVID-19

People aged 16-64 years old with underlying medical conditions which increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19

Other essential workers, such as those who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health