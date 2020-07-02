COVID-19 Crisis: Houston Hospitals Near Capacity

Officials say hospitals in Houston are running low on ICU beds to treat coronavirus patients as the number of infections continue to rise.

(KPRC/NBC News) The surge of COVID-19 cases in Texas is putting a strain on hospitals across the state.

In Houston, hospitals are at capacity, forcing some to transfer patients to facilities outside the area.

Some of those hospitals are more than 45 miles away.

“We’re using every place possible that’s appropriate to take care of patients,” says Charlie McMurray-Horton of Harris Health.

The number of patients hospitalized in houston with COVID-19 has nearly quadrupled since Memorial Day.

More than 3,000 people are currently hospitalized for the coronavirus in the region, including nearly 800 in intensive care.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Texas could see as many as 2,000 new hospitalizations per-day by mid-July.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3gelYL8

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: