Court: Migrant child with head injury can see neurologist

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that a 5-year-old Guatemalan child in U.S. custody must be allowed to be seen by a pediatric neurologist for a head injury he suffered before his family was arrested.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has defended the care given to the child and sought to deport him and his family.

The child fractured his skull and suffered bleeding around his brain in a December fall, a month before his family was detained and taken to an ICE family detention center in Dilley, Texas.

The boy’s father is at a jail in California.