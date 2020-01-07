Court Documents Reveal Details Of Heidi Broussard Murder

The probable cause affidavit details the events leading up to the disappearance of Heidi Broussard and her newborn, and the arrest of Magen Fieramusca.

The two women shared a close friendship that court documents said spanned about 10 years.

Fieramusca claimed she was pregnant at the same time as Broussard with a similar due date.

According to the affidavit, Broussard’s Boyfriend, Shane Carey, told investigators Fieramusca drove to Austin to visit with Heidi the day she gave birth to baby Margot.

At the time of the visit, Fieramusca claimed to be 37 weeks pregnant.

During the course of the investigation Fieramusca’s ex-boyfriend, Christopher Green, was spotted at a Target shopping for clothes and baby formula.

When he was questioned about Fieramusca’s pregnancy, he told investigators he felt the baby bump but had never seen her bare stomach because while the two shared a home the relationship had been over for months.

