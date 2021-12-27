Couple’s breakup leads to shooting

TEAGUE, Texas – A couple breaks up, which leads to reports of a shooting.

The department responded to a reported shooting incident early Monday morning in the 500 block of S. 5th Avenue. Teague Police and Freestone County Deputies started an investigation.

A second call was eventually received. This call informed officers there was a gunshot victim at the Freestone Medical Center. The investigation showed this individual, and another with them, were involved in this incident.

The Palestine Police Department later stopped a suspect vehicle and recovered potential evidence related with this case.

No injuries have been reported. There is no threat to the general public, as this is an isolated incident related to a recent breakup between a couple. This matter remains under investigation.

Source: Teague Police Department