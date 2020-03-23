Counselor at Texas prison tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — A substance abuse counselor who works in Texas prisons has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first time the disease caused by the novel corona virus has been reported in the country’s largest prison system.

Meanwhile, Dallas County health officials on Monday reported the county’s third and fourth deaths from the virus.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says the substance abuse counselor was informed that he tested positive Sunday.

He provided “cell side counseling” at a prison outside of Houston last week.

The agency says he and other employees of the same company are in quarantine.