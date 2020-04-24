Cottle County confirms first two cases of COVID-19 in county

PADUCAH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cottle County is reporting the first two cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Officials say the patient is in the same immediate family of the first case.
The first case was confirmed yesterday and that patient is in quarantine.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9:44 p.m. on April 24, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|4
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|17
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|32
|–
|9
|Hansford
|2
|–
|1
|Hartley
|4
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|9
|–
|1
|Moore
|172
|2
|45
|Ochiltree
|1
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|3
|Potter
|221
|5
|34
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|137
|3
|32
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|4
|–
|–
|Sherman
|11
|–
|–
|Swisher
|6
|–
|4
|Texas
|46
|1
|2
|Wheeler
|1
|TOTAL
|735
|15
|153
