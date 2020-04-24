Cottle County confirms first two cases of COVID-19 in county

PADUCAH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cottle County is reporting the first two cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Officials say the patient is in the same immediate family of the first case.

The first case was confirmed yesterday and that patient is in quarantine.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9:44 p.m. on April 24, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry10
Dallam41
Deaf Smith172
Donley248
Gray329
Hansford21
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson91
Moore172245
Ochiltree1
Oldham31
Parmer3
Potter221534
Quay41
Randall137332
Roberts2
Roosevelt4
Sherman11
Swisher64
Texas4612
Wheeler1
TOTAL73515153
