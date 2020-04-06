Corpus Christi mayor asking tourists to not visit amid virus

This Friday, April 3, 2020, photo shows an exterior view of The Resort at Texas City, Texas. According to the Galveston County Health District, the number of employees and residents testing positive for COVID-19 at the nursing home rose Friday, the Daily News reports. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Officials in Corpus Christi say they’re looking at ways to discourage vacationers from visiting the popular South Texas city amid the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports Mayor Joe McComb is looking at possibly restricting residential vacation rentals during the upcoming weeks.

McComb says he is concerned people might decide to visit his coastal community to “get out of the cities that are really being overrun.”

According to public documents, the majority of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County, where Corpus Christi is located, are travel-related.

State health officials said Saturday Texas has more than 6,100 cases and at least 105 related deaths.