Cornyn: Amarillo Area Public Housing to Receive $677K in COVID-19 Relief Funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Public housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs in the Amarillo area received several federal grants totaling $677,328 to help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance to local public housing programs, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced today. The funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, which was signed into law last month, under the Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds program, which helps prevent, prepare, and respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic in public housing.
“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making public housing in the Amarillo area an important priority during the outbreak.”
|Recipient
|City
|County
|Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds
|Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program
|Housing Authority of Childress
|CHILDRESS
|CHILDRESS
|$ 24,286.00
|$ 1,950.00
|Housing Authority of Wellington
|WELLINGTON
|COLLINGSWORTH
|$ 16,252.00
|Housing Authority of Clarendon
|CLARENDON
|DONLEY
|$ 25,995.00
|Housing Authority of McLean
|MCLEAN
|GRAY
|$ 5,070.00
|Housing Authority of Memphis
|MEMPHIS
|HALL
|$ 30,969.00
|Housing Authority of Spearman
|SPEARMAN
|HANSFORD
|$ 4,727.00
|$ 8,684.00
|Housing Authority of Borger
|BORGER
|HUTCHINSON
|$ 66,376.00
|$ 106,160.00
|Panhandle Community Services
|AMARILLO
|POTTER
|$ 184,294.00
|City of Amarillo
|AMARILLO
|POTTER
|$ 150,120.00
|Housing Authority of Canyon
|CANYON
|RANDALL
|$ 20,404.00
|$ 1,428.00
|Housing Authority of Tulia
|TULIA
|SWISHER
|$ 28,591.00
|$ 2,022.00
These grants may be used for resident support services; management and operations, including staff; routine and preventative maintenance; safety and security; energy costs; insurance; debt service incurred to finance unit rehabilitation and development; planning for the long-term capital needs and viability of the properties; and other costs.
