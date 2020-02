ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police are looking for a man who ran from a suspected stolen car after it crashed, fatally injuring a woman who was a passenger.

Police say an officer tried to pull over the car Tuesday night but that it didn’t stop, instead veering into oncoming traffic and colliding with a pickup truck.

Police say the man who was driving the car fled and that the woman who was his passenger died at a hospital.

The truck’s driver wasn’t injured. No identities were released.