Construction worker dad becomes an Instagram influencer

Texas

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

A construction worker from Austin, Texas is breaking the internet becoming an Instagram influencer with the help of his daughter.

A Texas dad and construction worker is living his best life and you can follow along for the ride.

The account “just a construction guy” follows the life of Omar.

Hilariously changing the Instagram influencer game one post at a time.

His posts, with help from his daughter, feature Omar’s day to day life working at the construction site, drinking his favorite coffee, and eating tacos.

