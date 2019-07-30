“Conservative group sues to block Dallas’ paid sick leave ordinance” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

An Austin-based conservative think tank has sued to block a Dallas ordinance requiring businesses to offer their employees paid sick leave.

The lawsuit by the Texas Public Policy Foundation comes two days before the ordinance was set to go into effect. In a statement, the group’s general counsel, Robert Henneke, said Dallas’ ordinance “extends regulatory power outside of its city limits.” He added that the lawsuit “should not have been necessary” considering a similar ordinance in Austin is on hold after an appeals court deemed it unconstitutional in 2018.

The lawsuit comes nearly a week after city officials and business groups agreed to postpone San Antonio’s sick leave ordinance’s implementation from August until December. A spokesman for the city argued the delay would give San Antonio a chance to refine the proposal.

Dallas’ ordinance is similar to ones city leaders in both San Antonio and Austin put in place. The rule requires one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours an employee works. Workers would be able to accrue up to 64 hours of paid sick leave each year.

For employers with fewer than 15 workers, the amount would be capped at 48 hours, or six paid sick days.

While those spearheading the proposals have touted the ordinances as beneficial to workers and public health, some business leaders have argued that they violate the Texas Minimum Wage Act, which business groups claim “explicitly prevents localities from requiring private employers to pay more” than minimum wage.

TPPF’s challenge to the city’s ordinance is not entirely surprising. Henneke previously sent a letter to the Dallas city attorney’s office threatening to sue if city officials didn’t follow in San Antonio’s footsteps and delay the implementation of its ordinance.

Henneke said Dallas denied the request.

Opponents of the ordinances have been forced to litigate the issue after the Legislature this year failed to pass a bill that would’ve made the ordinances illegal.

