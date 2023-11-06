WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Last week, Congressman Ronny Jackson reintroduced the Securing American Acquisitions, Readiness, and Military Stockpiles (ARMS) Act, which officials stated strengthens the Department of Defense’s (DoD) “procurement authorities to replenish the military’s defense stocks following a transfer of lethal aid to an American ally or partner. This would include replenishing America’s stockpiles in an expedited manner after lethal aid is sent to Israel.”

Jackson said, “As the most powerful military in the world, the United States should have the largest, most secure, and ready-to-go stockpiles possible. As this administration continues to appease and embolden our enemies, the threats to U.S. interests globally continues to skyrocket. I will always stand with the Jewish State of Isreal and its people against the rogue Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies such as Hamas and Hezbollah. While we provide critical aid for Israel to defend itself, we also must not allow ourselves to become vulnerable to the growing threats from other bad actors. My legislation will ensure expedited procurement procedures can be used to replenish our own stocks while we provide critical lethal aid to our closest friend and ally, Israel.”

Officials stated that Jackson serves on the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees. To read the bill text, click here.