Concrete fragments of Austin highway’s upper level fall

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Large chunks of concrete from the upper level of Interstate 35 through central Austin have fallen onto the northbound lanes on the lower level, forcing those lanes to be closed.

Austin police say the episode unfolded Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle struck a retaining wall on the upper deck near East 32nd Street, causing the fragments to rain on the lower level. No injuries were reported, but police Lt. Steven Rodriguez says the situation wasn’t reported to Austin police until about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The lower level of Interstate 35 in central Austin is intended for local traffic, while the upper level is intended for through traffic. All lanes of the upper level and southbound lanes below remain open to traffic, while northbound traffic below was diverted onto frontage roads.