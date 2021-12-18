Commissioner Bush announces Texas Border Wall construction on state lands

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Saturday, Dec. 18, Texas Land Commissioner Goerge P. Bush joined Governor Greg Abbott at a press conference to give an update on the construction of a border wall on a state-owned farm tract in Starr County.

According to a press release from the commissioner’s office, the Texas border wall construction was allowed to begin through an agreement between the General Land Office (GLO) and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

“We will not stop until this wall is built and our border is secure. Fighting for border security requires a team effort, and I thank Governor Abbott, the state legislature, and our other partner agencies for their support of this cause,” said Commissioner Bush.

The commissioner issued an emergency authorization earlier this year allowing state-owned lands to be used in the construction of the border wall in Texas.

The release stated the agreement between GLO and DPS, which relates to a 3,099-acre farm, is effective since later November 2021. Such an agreement gives Texas the right to enter the farm tract and build the wall, with its construction being handled by the Texas Facilities Commission (TFC).