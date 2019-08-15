Comal County Law Enforcement seeking serial wedding crasher

Investigators looking for serial wedding crasher who steals cash and gift cards

(CNN) – Remember the movie “Wedding Crashers” – with two guys making rounds at weddings they were not invited to?

Investigators say a similar scenario is now playing out at some weddings in Texas.

The only difference is – the crasher is this woman, who is stealing gifts meant for the newlyweds.

She was caught on surveillance video earlier this month.

Officials say she has her game down to a tee, dressing like a guest and walking in while everyone is outside.

And when the time is right, she quickly snatches cash or gift cars.

Investigators in Comal County say they also have video of the same woman using gift cards at stores.

They’re asking anyone who may recognize her to call crime stoppers.