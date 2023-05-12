COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A City of College Station employee has been arrested and charged with recording a minor in a Walmart dressing room.

College Station Police officers responded Thursday afternoon to the Walmart located at 1815 Brothers Boulevard after a parent reported a man used a cell phone to record a video of a minor in a dressing room. The man was arrested on scene, and has been charged with Invasive Visual Recording – a state jail felony.

The man has been identified as 24-year-old Homar Enrique Padilla – an employee in the City of College Station’s Public Works Department. The City of College Station announced on Thursday night that Padilla has been terminated from his position.

The investigation is ongoing.