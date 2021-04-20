Clyde CISD unveils gender-neutral dress code; new code no longer prevents ‘students’ from wearing nail polish

CLYDE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – The Clyde Consolidated Independent School District (CCISD) has revealed their new 2021-2022 gender-neutral student dress code.

The new dress code does not prevent students from wearing makeup, nail polish, jewelry, or piercings based on their gender.

The code does not make the distinction between “boys” and “girls.” Instead, it uses the word “students.”

Trevor Wilkinson, a Clyde High School senior was suspended last year for wearing nail polish says he is glad to have finally reached this point. “I am very proud of my school for this, I’m glad that we finally got to this point and I think that it’s inclusive for everyone.” said Trevor.

Trevor has continued to advocate for a dress code policy change. He says the past code was “sexist” and could be offensive for people of different sexual orientations.

Currently more than 400,000 people have signed his change.org petition “Allow males to wear nail polish.”

After months of discussion, a committee consisting of staff members, administrators, parents, and students from Clyde CISD came up with a new “Dress and Grooming Policy,” which was approved unanimously by the Clyde CISD board members on April 19, 2021.

The Clyde CISD new dress and grooming policy for 2021-2022 can be found below: