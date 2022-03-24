MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A crisis hotline is now available for those cleaning up in the wake of a string of tornadoes that tore through East Texas earlier this week.

Marion County Emergency Management announced Thursday anyone living in Marion, Cass, and Morris Counties that needs help is encouraged to call the new helpline. The service offers assistance clearing fallen trees, drywall, flooring, and removing appliances. They also offer help with tarping roofs and mold mitigation.

Services are provided by local volunteers and relief organizations. There is no cost, but officials say service is not guaranteed because of the overwhelming need. The hotline will be available through Friday, April 8.

If you need help call the Home Cleanup Hotline at (512) 201-4814. You can also contact Crisis Cleanup through their website.