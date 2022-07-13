KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — With temperatures reaching triple digits and heat indexes reaching higher, many are searching for a place to keep cool.

“So we want to be there to support whoever we can,” Janell Ford said, the City of Killeen Public Information Officer. “And we actually offer cooling centers, warming centers, if you like to call them that all year round.”

Killeen has a number of people living in homelessness and many others who are living without air conditioning.

So when another center, on top of the buildings the city already has, offered it’s services, they was more than happy to partner.

“We’re team players,” she said. “We are always looking to partner and support whoever is needed.”

“So we love when we have organizations, we have community members who want to come together to help other community members because everyone needs help. Everyone needs assistance at some point in their lives. So we appreciate those who are lending a helping hand.”

The Moss Rose Community Center opened it’s doors today for people in need of a place to keep cool from the sun and the triple degree temperatures.

Starting next week, the center will be open on Mondays and Wednesdays as a cooling center when the heat index reaches into the triple digits.

They are also looking for donations, including:

Cases of bottled water

Individually wrapped snacks

New under garments for men and women

Hygiene items

Disposable washcloths

Ford says that for anyone currently struggling with the weather, the city is here to help.

“We want to make sure that no matter what facility you enter, you can contact someone in that facility who is willing to point you in the right direction.”