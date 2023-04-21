WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – A special church service in West will be held in remembrance of the plant explosion from ten years ago.

First Baptist Church of West Pastor John Crowder says that ten years ago – on Sunday, April 21, 2013 – church members could not get to their building for worship. This area of town was still blocked off by law enforcement after the fertilizer plant explosion which devastated the community four days earlier.

Crowder says that since meeting at the church was not possible, they quickly made new plans and held their worship service outdoors in a field on the other side of town. This worship service turned into a meaningful and powerful experience.

In honor of this day, FBC West has continued a tradition of meeting in that same field every year on the Sunday following April 17 – the date of the West plant explosion. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the explosion, and the tenth anniversary of the outdoor worship service.

The church will gather in the field at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 23. The field is across the street from Aderhold Funeral Home – located at 808 S. Reagan Street in West.

Crowder says FBC West is inviting anyone who wants to join them for worship as they celebrate all God has done over the past decade to bring healing and restoration to the West community.