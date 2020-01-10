Children’s hospital in Houston combining with Galveston

This Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 photo shows The Shriners Hospital in the Texas Medical Center in Houston. The hospital is planning to close in 2021 and consolidate its area care at the charity system’s Galveston facility. The closure will end Shriners’ 100-year presence in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Shriners Hospital for Children in the Texas Medical Center will close in 2021 to consolidate area care at its larger Galveston hospital.

The Houston Chronicle reported the decision was not based on financial concern but rather driven by a desire to build one premier hospital.

The closure will combine all four specialty care departments to be available to patients to receive it all in one place.

The director of marketing at the Shriners national offices says it is still too early in the process to know what it will do with the existing building in the medical center after consolidation.

