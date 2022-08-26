LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An unresponsive child in a car died at La Joya Independent School District on Thursday.

On Aug. 25, the La Joya ISD Police Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unresponsive child in a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary, said the district’s media release.

Medical personnel was called to the campus to assist but were unable to resuscitate the child. The child was pronounced dead, said the district.

The incident is under investigation by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.