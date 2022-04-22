WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Save the date! The Waco Independent School District plans to break ground for the new G.W. Carver Middle School in two weeks.

The official groundbreaking will be at 9:00 a.m. on May 6 at the old Carver Middle School site.

A fire gutted the old school on July 27, 2021. Investigators classified the fire as accidental.

Since then, students from Carver have been learning along with Indian Spring Middle School. The plan is to close Indian Spring and move all of those students to the new G.W. Carver once construction is complete.