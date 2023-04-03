WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – Dozens of first responders and the West community honored former volunteer firefighter Eddie Hykel on Monday morning.

The Celebration of Life took place at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of the Assumption, located at 301 S Harrison Street.

Eddie Hykel. (Courtesy: West VFD)

60-year-old Hykel passed away early Tuesday afternoon while on call. A Peterbilt truck on the inside line disregarded the cautionary measures in place and struck him.

Hykel was in critical condition, and was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White – where he later died from his injuries.

Visitation took place until 6 p.m. FOX 44’s thoughts and prayers are with the Hykel family and the community of West.