Central Texas high school student purchased and passed out flowers to every girl at his school

Jayme Wooley's mom is beaming with pride and feeling the love and not just because it’s the day of love, but because her son made a heartwarming request.

AXTELL, Texas — The teen years can be hard, awkward and downright uncomfortable, especially on Valentine’s Day. But, one Axtell teen is taking away the stigma that may surround V-Day for some tween and teen girls.

Jayme Wooley’s mom is beaming with pride and feeling the love and not just because it’s the day of love, but because her son made a heartwarming request.

“When your 16-year-old tells you he wants to buy EVERY girl a flower at school tomorrow so they feel SPECIAL, you make it happen!” Amy Kathryn Gordon said in a Facebook post.

She definitely made it happen! Amy bought her son, who is a student at Axtell High School, 170 flowers to pass out to the ladies as they showed up at school Friday.

Now, all the young ladies from 6th to 12th grade, who may have been awkwardly waiting to see if their Valentine would come through, will have smiles on their faces.

Read More – http://bit.ly/37tBy0E

More from MyHighPlains.com: