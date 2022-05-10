ROUND ROCK / HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Representative John Carter (TX-31) has announced Mikaylah Perez from Harker Heights High School as the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.

This was announced at an awards ceremony held at Texas State University – Round Rock.

Representative John Carter with 2022 TX-31 Art Competition Winner, Mikaylah Perez, from Harker Heights High School.

“I am so proud of all of the students from TX-31 who submitted their artwork for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition,” said Representative Carter. “With 63 submissions, determining the winner was no easy task, and it was clear that each submission had a lot of thought and hard work put into it.”

“I am very proud that Mikaylah’s photograph, A Cowboy’s Treasure, will represent Texas’ 31st district in the United States Capitol and thousands of visitors from around the country will enjoy it. Congratulations to Mikaylah!”